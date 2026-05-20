Johan Manzambi can crown his great season with SC Freiburg by facing Aston Villa in the Europa League final in Istanbul Keystone

Freiburg are at the end of a memorable season and can round it off perfectly with the Europa League title. A triumph over Aston Villa in Istanbul (21:00) would be tantamount to a surprise.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And many German fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the biggest game in Freiburg's club history. "Why shouldn't we get it?" asked captain Christian Günter in a TV interview. The left-back and defender Matthias Ginter are emblematic of the club's successful football philosophy, which also includes 20-year-old Swiss international Johan Manzambi among its key players.

"Bigger and smaller clubs than SC Freiburg have already won finals," said Ginter. "It's a very, very big sign of how the club has developed over the last few decades, but especially over the last few years." The aim now is to "overcome this inhibition threshold" of the title-less period and to see this final "as a small starting signal".

Ascent into a new dimension

It has been 33 years since the club was promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time with initially limited financial resources. Freiburg has now entered a new dimension. You really have to admire the club, according to world champion coach Joachim Löw. "Many clubs can take Freiburg as a real example," said the 66-year-old. Perseverance pays off and success is no coincidence, said the former national coach.

It is a remarkable story. Freiburg, not FC Bayern, represented the Bundesliga in a European final. A triumph against the clear favorites from Birmingham would catapult the South Baden club into the Champions League for the first time and onto a new level. In any case, the club has developed into other financial spheres compared to its early days in League One.

This season, the income from entry fees and bonuses in the UEFA competition amounts to 33 million euros. Winning the final at the Besiktas Stadium would bring in a further ten million euros. A place in the lucrative premier class would bring in a good 18 million euros in entry fees alone.

Freiburg football school a success factor

Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is one of the many home-grown players who are still helping to write the success story. This also includes Ginter, who has since moved away and returned. Or Günter, who may no longer be an irreplaceable regular but is an undisputed leader. Or Nicolas Höfler, who seemed to have been written off for a long time this season, but played a decisive role again in the 3:1 semi-final against Sporting Braga. They all stand for unity. Nobody takes themselves too seriously. Not even Julian Schuster.

As a former captain and liaison coach, the coach is very familiar with Freiburg's system. With him, the club has rapidly moved on from the Streich era and even surpassed it. "He gets more out of this team than is possible on paper," praised club icon Nils Petersen.

After Freiburg were clearly shown their limits in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2023 and 2024, their self-confidence has grown. The attitude has changed, even if this step to the international final comes as a surprise. The last German title holder and the only one since the competition was called the Europa League is Eintracht Frankfurt (2022).

Europe gets to know Freiburg

The underdog role against Aston Villa should not deter SC Freiburg. "I've heard that they hardly know anyone in our team," said defender Lukas Kübler. "Maybe we can show them who we are on the pitch."

The euphoria in Freiburg is enormous. All 11,000 tickets for Istanbul were sold out in 15 minutes, with 62,000 fans requesting tickets. "People are hyped for this final," said keeper Atubolu. When you think back to the peaceful stampede after the final, the players carried on the shoulders of fans or the crying Schuster, it's hard to imagine the emotions that will erupt in the event of a triumph.