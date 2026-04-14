Marcel Koller returns to the Super League: The 65-year-old takes over as coach at FC Zurich Keystone

FC Zurich will be coached by Marcel Koller next season. The Zurich club is ending its collaboration with coach Dennis Hediger with immediate effect. Carlos Bernegger will take over on an interim basis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hediger, who succeeded the dismissed Dutchman Mitchell van der Gaag on an interim basis at the end of October, has to leave after just under six months. The club did not announce this in a communiqué. Hediger also did not prevent FCZ from currently being in 10th place in the Super League after only ten wins in 33 championship games.

At the same time as the dismissal, the city club also arranged a successor. Koller, a prominent name, is returning to the Letzigrund, but not until June 1, even though he is not currently in charge of a club. Until then, Bernegger will take over on an interim basis. The 56-year-old Argentinian-Swiss dual national only signed a contract as assistant coach at the beginning of March until June 30, 2027.

The 13-time Swiss champions did not provide any information about the duration of Koller's contract. The former international, who spent his entire playing career with Grasshoppers, has been signed by FCZ as an internationally recognized personality. During his coaching career, he won national titles with St. Gallen (2000) and Grasshoppers (2003). In 2019, he led FC Basel to cup victory.

Koller gained international experience in the Bundesliga with 1. FC Köln and VfL Bochum, among others. He attracted particular attention as Austria's national team coach between November 2011 and November 2017, causing a real hype when he led the team to the European Championship finals for the first time in 2016.

After his time in Basel from August 2018 to 2020, Koller took over Al Ahly SC in Cairo in September 2022. After the club was eliminated in the semi-finals of the African Champions League in April 2025, Al Ahly parted ways with him despite numerous successes. Koller has not been on the touchline since.