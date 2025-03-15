Vaudois jubilation in Geneva: Yverdon surprisingly defeats leaders Servette Keystone

The winning streak of league leaders Servette came to an end in their home game against Yverdon. The 2:3 is the first defeat after five wins in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Servette had been unbeaten since the 2-1 draw in Bern in mid-December. Most recently, Geneva moved to the top of the table with five wins in a row. Another "three" against Yverdon was firmly on the cards, especially as Geneva was celebrating the club's 135th birthday. However, Thomas Häberli's team was without Antonio Marchesano.

The new signing from FC Zurich was involved in all three of Yverdon's goals. He scored the 1:0 for the visitors with a penalty and set up the other goals for 2:1 and 3:1. Servette came close again after Enzo Crivelli equalized through Antony Baron. However, Geneva were unable to beat Paul Bernardoni in the remaining half hour.

While Servette failed to extend their lead over Basel in the table and could be overtaken on Sunday, Yverdon are still busy collecting points in their fight to stay up.

Telegram:

Servette - Yverdon 2:3 (1:2)

15'135 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 26. Marchesano (penalty) 0:1. 28. Crivelli (Mazikou) 1:1. 39. Baradji (Marchesano) 1:2. 52. Legowski (Marchesano) 1:3. 64. Baron 2:3.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Adams, Rouiller, Mazikou; Cognat, Magnin (87. Keyan Varela); Ouattara (59. Ndoye), Stevanovic, Kutesa (73. Beniangba); Crivelli (60. Baron).

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Tijani, Kongsro; Legowski; Sylla (70. Mauro Rodrigues), Aké (90. Piccini), Baradji; Tasar (70. Komano), Marchesano (81. Céspedes).

Remarks: Cautions: 63rd Legowski, 76th Tijani, 93rd Rouiller, 96th Adams.