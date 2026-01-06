Marco Burch (right) made his last appearance for Legia Warsaw in mid-December Keystone

Marco Burch is returning to the Super League after two-and-a-half years in Poland. The 25-year-old defender has signed a contract with Geneva until 2028, as announced by his new club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Burch, who trained at FC Lucerne and won the Swiss Cup with the club from Central Switzerland in 2021, last played in Poland for Radomiak and Legia Warsaw. He only made seven appearances for Legia this season.

Burch will not be available to Servette until January 15. The defensive reinforcement of the current tenth-placed team in the Super League will therefore miss the first championship match of the new year against Lausanne Sport in a week's time.