  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Marco Burch moves to Servette

SDA

6.1.2026 - 10:51

Marco Burch (right) made his last appearance for Legia Warsaw in mid-December
Marco Burch (right) made his last appearance for Legia Warsaw in mid-December
Keystone

Marco Burch is returning to the Super League after two-and-a-half years in Poland. The 25-year-old defender has signed a contract with Geneva until 2028, as announced by his new club.

Keystone-SDA

06.01.2026, 10:51

06.01.2026, 11:53

Burch, who trained at FC Lucerne and won the Swiss Cup with the club from Central Switzerland in 2021, last played in Poland for Radomiak and Legia Warsaw. He only made seven appearances for Legia this season.

Burch will not be available to Servette until January 15. The defensive reinforcement of the current tenth-placed team in the Super League will therefore miss the first championship match of the new year against Lausanne Sport in a week's time.

More from the department

Premier League. Liam Rosenior new coach of Chelsea

Premier LeagueLiam Rosenior new coach of Chelsea

England. Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United

EnglandRuben Amorim sacked by Manchester United

ATP Tour. Novak Djokovic resigns from his players' union

ATP TourNovak Djokovic resigns from his players' union