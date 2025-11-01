Ulisses Garcia is having a difficult time at Marseille Keystone

Ulisses Garcia is having a difficult season at Marseille. In the 1-0 win against Auxerre, the Swiss player was sent off with a red card in the 65th minute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The sending off was severe: Garcia merely touched his opponent, but went into the tackle with an outstretched leg. As a result, the 29-year-old, who returned to action for the first time since the third round, will be ruled out again in the upcoming matches.

Despite being outnumbered for a good half-hour, Marseille successfully defended their lead and remain two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The Champions League winners won against Nice with a bit of luck: Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner in the 94th minute.