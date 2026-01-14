Will not extend his contract, which expires in the summer: Basel goalkeeper Marwin Hitz Keystone

Marwin Hitz will no longer be wearing the FC Basel jersey next season. This was announced by the club on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a statement, the 38-year-old goalkeeper has decided not to extend his contract, which expires in the summer, following a discussion with Head of Sport Daniel Stucki.

"It was very important to me to communicate my decision early so that the club can plan with full clarity and possible speculation does not arise," Hitz is quoted as saying on the club's website.

Hitz moved from Borussia Dortmund to FCB in the summer of 2022 and won the double with the club last season. It is still unclear whether the player from eastern Switzerland will continue his career.