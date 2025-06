Rebeka Masarova marches through qualifying in Berlin. (archive picture) Keystone

Rebeka Masarova is in the main draw at the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Basel-born player (WTA 114), who has been playing for Switzerland again this year after seven years under the Spanish flag, made it through qualifying with two-set victories against Greece's Maria Sakkari (WTA 85) and Germany's Ella Seidel (WTA 109).