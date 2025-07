GC sporting director Alain Sutter signs a talented midfielder from Italy Keystone

The Grasshoppers have signed a talented midfielder from Italy. The Zurich club has announced that Matteo Mantini has joined the Super League team from Inter Milan's youth ranks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mantini, who will come of age at the end of August, will play in central midfield. The Italian U18 international has signed a contract with GC until 2028.