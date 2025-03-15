Alvyn Sanches scores his 12th goal of the season in Lausanne's 2-0 win at St. Gallen Keystone

Lausanne win the direct duel in St. Gallen 2:0 and overtake the eastern Swiss side in the table. The away win was as surprising as it was deserved.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Before the match, the statistics were clearly in favor of the home team. Firstly, St. Gallen had only lost once in front of a home crowd in this championship. Since the 2:3 against Lucerne in mid-September, the eastern Swiss have been unbeaten at home. On the other hand, the visitors have only won one game this year and are one of the league's weakest teams in terms of form.

However, the Lausanne side made the statistics disappear. With a mature performance, they won the match between two direct rivals in the battle for a place in the Championship Group. And they thoroughly deserved it.

The agile Vaud team already made the difference in the first half. First Aliou Baldé profited from a Bastien Tomas back pass that was too short, then Alvyn Sanches scored superbly from distance. It was the 12th goal of the season for the 22-year-old, who was called up for the national team by Murat Yakin for the first time during the week.

Lausanne did not let the dismissal of Marvin Senaya for an emergency brake against Chadrac Akolo put them off their stride and were in no danger of losing the game in the remaining 30 minutes.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Lausanne-Sport 0:2 (0:2)

17'579 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 10 Baldé 0:1. 24 Sanches (Custodio) 0:2.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Faber, Stanic, Vallci, Okoroji; Toma (60. Daschner), Quintilla (86. Cisse); Witzig (80. Csoboth), Akolo (60. Stevanovic), Geubbels; Nsame.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Senaya, Sow, Dussenne, Poaty; Sanches (71. Sène), Roche (87. Mouanga), Custodio (71. Koindredi); Okou, Oviedo (62. Giger), Baldé (62. Ajdini).

Remarks: 56th red card against Senaya (emergency brake). Cautions: 3rd Poaty, 45th Stanic, 72nd Witzig, 82nd Koindredi, 88th Letica.