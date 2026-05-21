Thun's champion coach Mauro Lustrinelli moves to the German Bundesliga to Union Berlin Keystone

FC Thun is losing its championship-winning coach. Mauro Lustrinelli is moving to Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Success has its price - not only financially, but also in terms of personnel. Players and coaches become the focus of attention when they are successful. They attract the interest of other, bigger clubs, even in larger, more important leagues.

The 50-year-old Lustrinelli has naturally aroused this interest with his work in Thun. Anyone who can turn a promoted team with modest means into a champion without delay has skills. They are now putting these skills to good use at Union Berlin, the Bundesliga club that has recently experienced an upswing of a rarely seen magnitude with Urs Fischer as coach. The Lucerne native, who grew up in Zurich-Affoltern, also found his way to Germany's capital following a stint in Thun.

Transfer despite current contract

The possible liaison between Union Berlin and Lustrinelli quickly became more than just a rumor. The Ticino native himself, whose contract in the Bernese Oberland would have run for another two seasons, had fueled the possibility of a change of scenery with statements. "As far as my professional future is concerned, I am in contact with the people at FC Thun and those close to me. There is nothing more to say at the moment." The sentences were published on internet portals on Wednesday.

Lustrinelli then had more to say on Thursday, in particular many words of thanks. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my players for your will, your passion and the energy with which you lived every single day. Thank you also to the staff for your dedication, your commitment and the many moments of joy and fun. Thanks also to the club, which has shown me great trust and support in every situation," Lustrinelli is quoted as saying in the FC Thun press release.

With regard to his new role in Berlin, Lustrinelli stated: "Union is a special club with clear values and honest people. With cohesion, passion, honest work and courage, we can be successful together."

Lustrinelli's coaching team will be complemented by Michel Renggli, who was being considered as the successor to former head coach Mario Frick at FC Luzern. In addition, Sascha Stauch, like Lustrinelli a former Swiss U21 national team coach, and Enrico Schirinzi, who most recently coached the Young Boys U17s, will join Union Berlin.

"An honor for FC Thun"

Despite the current contract, the management team in Thun did not want to put any obstacles in Lustrinelli's way. They have complied with his wish for a career change and his desire to take the next step without further ado. "We have a lot to thank Mauro for. It is an honor for FC Thun that the coach can make the direct leap to the Bundesliga - that has never happened before," said club president Andres Gerber. The two parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer.

Lustrinelli succeeds Marie-Louise Eta at the Alte Försterei. The German had taken over from her released compatriot Steffen Baumgart in the final phase of the Bundesliga season. Eta is now in charge of the Union Berlin women's team, as had been planned for some time.

It is not yet known who will take over as coach at FC Thun.