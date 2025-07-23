Mauro Lustrinelli, coach of promoted FC Thun, is looking forward to the new Super League season Keystone

Mauro Lustrinelli is leading Thun into its first Super League season in five years. In this interview, the 49-year-old coach talks about good test match results, special mindsets and fond memories.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mauro Lustrinelli, your team has beaten Aarau, YB and also Lugano, Sunday's opponents, in test matches. FC Thun seems ready for the start of the championship.

"We're ready, but I'm not saying that based on the test match results. These rarely really say much. What's important to me is what I see on the pitch. And there I could see that we have steadily improved. Now I'm looking forward to the first serious matches."

The team that achieved promotion in the spring has largely stayed together. Is this familiarity an important advantage, especially at the start?

"It can be, but continuity has always been our plan. We have strengthened our team with two additions so far. There may be two or three more, but they have to fit into the structure. Team spirit and mentality are two of the three points that are crucial at FC Thun."

And the third?

"Our game. But this is strongly based on the first two points. We can only play our best if we have the right mentality and team spirit. At FC Thun, the team is much more central than at other clubs, who also score with individual strength."

You once said that you might have become a math teacher if football hadn't worked out. I have a statistic for you.

"I'm listening."

Since the Super League was introduced in 2003, only four times has a promoted team had to go straight back down (2006 Yverdon, 2009 and 2021 Vaduz, 2024 Stade Lausanne-Ouchy). That's encouraging, isn't it?

"I generally find statistics interesting, but they're of little use to me on the pitch. What's more important to me is what I can actually influence. I can't predict the table, but I can influence how we will take to the pitch next Sunday. If I manage to set the team up as well as possible week after week, then I've done my job and can see where that takes us."

This is your fourth season as Thun coach. How do you still manage to reach the players with the same intensity?

"I've often asked myself how long a coach should be at a club. I think it's a give and take, as in any human relationship. I have to develop just as much as the players. I can't reel off the same program as last season, otherwise it becomes monotonous. And in return, I expect them to work hard on themselves. If both sides can do that, things can go well for a long time."

What can be expected overall from the promoted team?

"I have to take a short break. When I joined FC Thun in 2022, we always talked about a project. We wanted to be promoted to the Super League within three years, and we achieved that. And that's how we should continue now. Instead of talking about ranking targets, our goal must be to play a good role in the Super League over the next few years."

The club is also thinking long-term: last winter, her contract was extended until 2028. An unusually long period in today's football business.

"We believe in our collaboration. That's been the case from the start. When I moved here as coach of the Swiss U21 national team in 2022, people asked me: 'Why are you going to the Challenge League? I replied: 'I'm not going to the Challenge League, I'm going to FC Thun. I've already experienced so many fantastic things with this club as a player, and I want to experience many more fantastic things."

You're hinting at it: 20 years ago, you qualified for the Champions League with Thun. Are you still often asked about your dream goal against Malmö?

"Almost every week. Experiences like that lead to a deep connection with the club, you become part of the DNA, so to speak. That's another reason why I came back here, both as a player and as a coach. I want the club and the region to continue to experience such magical nights. Like the promotion in spring, for example."

Does the high level of identification also bring a certain pressure to succeed?

"For me, pressure is a question of mindset. I can decide for myself how I deal with certain situations. I can say: crap, this is going to be difficult. Or I can say: exciting, I'm looking forward to the challenge."

After years of being the favorites, your team is now the underdog. What mindset are you taking into the Super League season?

"The same as before. We have a clear identity, our way of playing football won't change."

So also against Basel and YB with a lot of offensive power?

"My team should always play boldly forward. That's simply our game. But just because it's offensive doesn't mean we're sloppy defensively. We know that: Our opponents are even stronger than last season. So what? For us that means: Great! Let's see what we can get out of our game."