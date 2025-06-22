  1. Residential Customers
National team Mauron, Riesen and Pilgrim also in the European Championship squad

SDA

22.6.2025 - 11:37

Sandrine Mauron (left) and Nadine Riesen are part of the Swiss national team at the home European Championships. (archive picture)
Keystone

The scavenger hunt with which the Football Association announces the squad for the home European Championships continues. On Sunday, three more players will be added to Pia Sundhage's squad for the time being.

Keystone-SDA

22.06.2025, 11:37

22.06.2025, 11:49

Sandrine Mauron was "discovered" in Neuchâtel. Nadine Riesen, whose jersey was flown by drone to the pitch of her youth club FC Bühler, followed shortly afterwards. The spray-painted name of Alayah Pilgrim was discovered by passers-by on a footpath in Lugano.

In other locations from Geneva to Graubünden, all 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced by Monday afternoon.

The already known players of the 23-strong Swiss squad for the home European Women's Championship (15/23):

NameVornameKlub
TORHerzogElviraLeipzig
PengLiviaBremen / Chelsea (ab Saison 2025/26)
VERTEIDIGUNGBühlerLuanaTottenham
RiesenNadineEintracht Frankfurt
StierliJuliaFreiburg
MITTELFELDBeneyImanYoung Boys
IveljNoemiGrasshoppers / Eintracht Frankfurt (ab Saison 2025/26)
MauronSandrineServette Chênois
ReutelerGéraldineEintracht Frankfurt
SowCoumbaBasel
WältiLiaArsenal
STURMCrnogorcevicAna-MariaSeattle Reign
FölmliSvenjaFreiburg
PilgrimAlayahAS Roma
SchertenleibSydneyFC Barcelona
TRAINERINSundhagePia

