Sandrine Mauron (left) and Nadine Riesen are part of the Swiss national team at the home European Championships.

The scavenger hunt with which the Football Association announces the squad for the home European Championships continues. On Sunday, three more players will be added to Pia Sundhage's squad for the time being.

Sandrine Mauron was "discovered" in Neuchâtel. Nadine Riesen, whose jersey was flown by drone to the pitch of her youth club FC Bühler, followed shortly afterwards. The spray-painted name of Alayah Pilgrim was discovered by passers-by on a footpath in Lugano.

In other locations from Geneva to Graubünden, all 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced by Monday afternoon.

The already known players of the 23-strong Swiss squad for the home European Women's Championship (15/23):