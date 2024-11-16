The Hungarian players decided to continue the game after the emergency Keystone

In the Nations League match between the Netherlands and Hungary in Amsterdam, a medical emergency occurred in the starting phase.

After a few minutes of play, a Hungarian coach collapsed on the touchline. The game was interrupted for a good ten minutes while paramedics attended to the coach in the coaching zone. Hungarian television reported that the casualty was the former Bundesliga professional Adam Szalai (36). There was initially no official confirmation.

Various media later reported that the casualty was in hospital and in stable condition.

