Ricardo Rodriguez thinks the Swiss deserved a point against Spain, Joel Monteiro's feelings are mixed.

Ricardo Rodriguez: "It's a shame. We played a good game. We equalized, then made a stupid foul. We deserved more. We were punished, that's football. We move on. Now we have to give everything to get to the World Cup. The option for me to play as a central defender is there. Murat Yakin knows that."

Yvon Mvogo: "A very difficult game for us. The Spaniards get two penalties, and in the end the second one decides the game. No matter how many saves you make as a goalkeeper, you're powerless. The goals conceded annoy me, I wanted to play to nil today."

Joel Monteiro: "I have mixed feelings. The goal helps me on my way, but the second goal conceded is on me. In the end it's a defeat."

