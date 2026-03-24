Will say goodbye to Liverpool FC in the summer after nine seasons: Mohamed Salah Keystone

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the current season. The 33-year-old star striker from Egypt made the announcement on social media on Tuesday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Salah, who once grew up at FC Basel, has been playing for Liverpool since the summer of 2017. In 435 competitive matches, he has scored 255 times for the Reds, making him the third most prolific scorer in the club's history.

Africa's two-time Footballer of the Year was top scorer in the Premier League four times, won the Champions League in 2019, the league twice and the English Cup once.

Salah did not comment on his sporting future.