FIFA Much higher fines possible for racism offenses

SDA

10.5.2025 - 11:14

An issue all over the world, including in Switzerland: the players of St. Gallen and FCZ point out this grievance in August 2021
Keystone

In future, FIFA will be able to impose significantly higher fines for racist incidents than before. Up to five million Swiss francs instead of the previous maximum of one million are possible.

Keystone-SDA

10.05.2025, 11:14

10.05.2025, 11:23

This was one of the decisions taken by the Council at its online meeting on Friday. "We now have the legal framework to take stronger and more decisive action - at FIFA level, but also in every single country worldwide," emphasized Swiss FIFA President Gianni Infantino, also with a view to the future.

All 211 member associations must now adapt their own disciplinary regulations to the FIFA guidelines. If national associations react inappropriately to incidents, FIFA can lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Players and officials are expressly encouraged to help identify offenders. This should enable measures such as stadium bans.

All member associations are also obliged to apply the three-stage procedure in the event of racist offenses. Firstly, players or team members can report racist insults to the referee. In the second stage, the match is temporarily suspended. This allows the teams to leave the pitch, talk about the situation and assess it. The final stage is a stoppage of play if the insults continue or the situation cannot be de-escalated.

