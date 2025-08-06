  1. Residential Customers
Canada Müller to hunt goals for Vancouver in the future

SDA

6.8.2025 - 19:25

Going to Canada: Thomas Müller
Keystone

As announced, Thomas Müller is continuing his career in North America. The long-time Bayern professional is moving to Canada to join the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Keystone-SDA

06.08.2025, 19:25

06.08.2025, 19:47

This was announced by the Major League Soccer club and the player on Wednesday.

Müller's contract with the German record champions expired this summer and was not extended. The 2014 World Cup winner has played for Munich without interruption since his youth days and has won the Champions League twice and the league 13 times with the club.

In Vancouver, the 35-year-old Müller has a contract until the end of 2026. Former FCZ striker Eric Hassli and Swiss players Scott Sutter, Davide Chiumiento and Alain Rochat also played for the Whitecaps.

