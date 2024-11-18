Miro Muheim makes his debut for the Swiss national team against Spain Keystone

National coach Murat Yakin is making a number of changes for the game against Spain. Miro Muheim makes his debut, Simon Sohm his second international appearance and Yvon Mvogo is in goal.

SDA

Selective changes were announced the day before the match, but Yakin has now made a number of changes compared to the last game. Contrary to what had been announced, Yvon Mvogo, who is making his tenth international appearance, will stand between the posts instead of Gregor Kobel. In defense, Edimilson Fernandes, Eray Cömert and Ricardo Rodriguez have retained their places. New to the starting eleven is also Hamburg legionnaire Muheim.

In midfield, the established duo of Remo Freuler and captain Granit Xhaka will have company. Four years after his debut, Simon Sohm will make his second international appearance. The attack consists of the trio Filip Ugrinic, Zeki Amdouni and Dereck Kutesa. For both YB player Ugrinic and Servettien Kutesa, it will be their debut in the starting eleven for the national team. Yakin is thus relying on an inexperienced team.

But the Spanish team will also have a mixed line-up. The best-known players can be found in attack, where Pedri, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata are expected to provide a goal threat.

Switzerland's line-up: Mvogo; Fernandes, Cömert, Rodriguez, Muheim; Freuler, Sohm, Xhaka; Ugrinic, Amdouni, Kutesa.

Spain's line-up: Remiro; Mingueza, Cubarsi, Paredes, Grimaldo; Casado, Ruiz; Pino, Pedri, Williams; Morata.

SDA