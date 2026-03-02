Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin with a nice gesture Keystone

The FC Lutry juniors, hit hard by the drama in Crans-Montana, received a visit from Murat Yakin on Monday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The coach of the Swiss national team came with his assistant Davide Calla and goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti to give them a surprise training session. They led training for the club's junior A and B teams in front of numerous parents.

The visit had not been announced in advance by the Swiss Football Association (SFA) or FC Lutry. "We wanted to give the teams that have lost young players a moment of joy," SFA spokesman Adrian Arnold told Keystone-SDA.

FC Lutry was particularly affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana, in which 41 people lost their lives and 115 were injured on New Year's Eve. Many of the club's young players were among the victims.