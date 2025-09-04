Murat Yakin in conversation with Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji during the final training session Keystone

After the test matches in March and June, the Swiss national team will get down to business for the first time this year. National coach Murat Yakin knows what to expect from his team in the opening game against Kosovo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Murat Yakin has been the Swiss national team coach in the three previous duels against Kosovo, all of which ended in draws. The test match was characterized by friendly encounters, the matches in the European Championship qualifiers were then associated with more emotions. "But we've put those issues behind us," said Yakin at the press conference before the match day. Switzerland now only have one player with roots in Kosovo in their squad, captain Granit Xhaka. Yakin therefore stated: "The 'brotherly duel', as it was called at the time, no longer exists."

It is equally clear to the national coach that practically no mistakes are allowed in qualifying. They did everything they could to get off to the best possible start and meet the high expectations. "We prepared well and had enough time to analyze every detail," said the national coach. The 50-year-old is well aware that his team cannot afford a false start. "Home games are for winning," said Yakin. Because he knows that the pressure on the team will be even greater if they lose a point.

Foda announces offensive style of play

But expectations have also grown around the Kosovan team. This was evident at the press conference with national coach Franco Foda. A Kosovan reporter asked the German whether Switzerland should even be afraid after the recent results - eight wins from the last ten games. The former FCZ coach replied: "No fear, the Swiss know their qualities. But they will have respect. We have earned this respect over the last few months."

Foda also said that he had watched the last duels with Switzerland. From Kosovo's point of view, however, the draws had been rather fortunate, with the team almost exclusively defending. "My philosophy is different," explained the 59-year-old, who has coached the Kosovo national team since February 2024. "We want to show our qualities tomorrow with more possession."

Without Hadergjonaj and Zhegrova

Two players who are well-known in Switzerland are missing from Kosovo's original squad: Florent Hadergjonaj, a former YB player who grew up in Emmental, was injured last weekend and is therefore out.

In the case of Edon Zhegrova, who played for FC Basel between 2019 and 2021, the coach blamed a lack of match practice for his subsequent withdrawal. The attacker, who moved from Lille to Juventus in the summer, has yet to play a game this year due to injury. "I hope he can help us again in the next few matches," said Foda.

The possible line-ups

Switzerland - Kosovo

Friday, 20.45 hrs. - Basel. - SR Marciniak (POL).

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Zakaria, Xhaka; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

Kosovo: Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Dellova, Paqarada; Rexhbecaj, Avdullahu; Korenica, Jashari, Muslija; Muriqi.