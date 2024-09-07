Denis Zakaria (left) has been chosen by national coach Murat Yakin (right) as a replacement for the suspended Granit Xhaka Keystone

National coach Murat Yakin clarifies the situation the day before the second Nations League match against Spain in Geneva. Denis Zakaria and Gregory Wüthrich replace Granit Xhaka and Nico Elvedi.

SDA

The game in Denmark is over, the anger has been dealt with and the necessary personnel decisions have been made. Murat Yakin did not feel like playing the mystery man in front of the big challenge against Spain.

Denis Zakaria sat next to the national coach at the last media conference before the game, and Gregory Wüthrich first received praise from Yakin for his international debut last Thursday and then the promise of a starting berth. The 29-year-old from Sturm Graz will form the central defense alongside Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Zakaria's home game

Wüthrich, who has been called up for the first time, has quickly earned his trust in the few training sessions this week. Yakin praised the Bernese as very positive, carefree and motivated. In recent years, Wüthrich has gained some international experience with the Austrian champions and has been on the Swiss coaching staff's radar for a while.

Denis Zakaria is about to play his 57th international match. The Geneva native is set to replace playmaker Xhaka in the sold-out Stade de Genève, just as he did in the 2021 European Championship quarter-final against Spain. "We need a game similar to that one," predicted the AS Monaco captain, who barely featured at the last European Championship due to injury.

Xhaka still with the team

Yakin expects his team to continue to play courageously on Sunday evening. "We're playing at home, we don't want to be pushed back, we want to show the game that sets us apart." In order to keep up with the Spaniards, a lot of willingness to run, winning tackles and good efficiency are needed. Off the pitch, the national team coach can continue to count on Granit Xhaka, who has stayed with the team despite being suspended.

The Spaniards did not get off to the best start in the Nations League either with a goalless draw in Serbia. Without the injured Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal, the team of national coach Luis Fuentes lacks a real center forward. Instead, the wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are all the more dangerous. "I'm glad I don't have to play against Yamal," joked Yakin. "He's a fantastic player."

The possible line-ups:

Switzerland - Spain

Geneva. - Sunday, 20.45 hrs. - SR Peljto (BOS).

Switzerland: Kobel; Wüthrich, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Aebischer; Rieder, Embolo, Vargas.

Spain: Raya; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Pedri, Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams.

Remarks: Switzerland without Xhaka and Elvedi (both suspended).

SDA