Nadine Angerer has been goalkeeping coach of the Swiss national team since March 2024. The 46-year-old German talks about differences in mentality, emotions and the long-unresolved goalkeeping issue.

"I like her personality. She is German, and a German who has won a lot. I think that could be contagious." This is what Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage said about Nadine Angerer after she was able to recruit the German for her coaching team in April last year.

Angerer is another big name who has joined the association ahead of the home European Championships. With Germany, the goalkeeper became world champion twice and won the European Championship title five times. Sundhage also sought the services of the 2013 World Cup winner because of her winning mentality.

"The Swiss make themselves look smaller than they are"

In the run-up to the European Championship quarter-final against Spain, Angerer talks about this winning mentality in a media round. As usual, she doesn't mince her words and speaks straight from the horse's mouth. "When I started here, there was a culture of avoiding mistakes. I thought: What is that?"

Angerer was used to other things. During her active career, but also afterwards. She had been working in the USA since 2014. "We all know the Americans who say: 'We're the best in the world'. The Swiss make themselves look smaller than they are. So I went from one extreme to the other."

A healthy self-confidence, a "positive arrogance", as Angerer calls it, was something she missed in the Swiss team at the start of her career. That has since changed. "When I hear the young players displaying this winning mentality, this desire to win - that gives me hope." Also for the quarter-finals.

"I can understand that it looks stupid"

Livia Peng feeds that hope. The player from Graubünden was only declared number 1 shortly before the start of the tournament, after Elvira Herzog had previously enjoyed the trust of Sundhage and Angerer. "We wanted to commit early to build up our confidence. Then many other factors came into play. In the end, we switched to Livia Peng. I can understand that it looks a bit stupid from the outside," says Angerer, not without self-criticism, while at the same time asking for trust: "We didn't change things at random, we all thought about it together."

Peng and Herzog are two fundamentally different goalkeepers. Many factors played a role. "In the end, we had to weigh up what was best for the team. It was a very, very close decision." Communicating this was tough. "One of the hardest conversations in my coaching career," admits Angerer. Of course, the demoted Herzog needed space afterwards. "But the way she took it in hindsight is incredible, and I'm really very proud of how she supported Livia and the whole team. That shows character."

"Then I get goosebumps"

Peng has repaid the trust placed in her so far. With her calmness, she gives the team the security that Angerer expected from her. This will also be required of the 23-year-old on Friday against Spain. "We need an outstanding Livia. But I also said to her: 'It doesn't matter who the opponent is, you have to focus on yourself. You have ten players in front of you and if you're needed, it would be nice if you were there."

The Swiss team can once again count on the crowd in Bern. "I'm not an emotional person, I'm really not," says Angerer. "But when I see how people support us here, I get goosebumps, I get emotional." These are words that come from the mouth of a 146-time German international who has already won a lot.