Spain Narrow victory and top of the table for Real Madrid

SDA

19.10.2025 - 23:02

Kylian Mbappé scored late on to win 1-0 at Getafe
Keystone

Once again, Kylian Mbappé scores the decisive goal in Real Madrid's victory.

Keystone-SDA

19.10.2025, 23:02

19.10.2025, 23:16

The Frenchman scored in the 80th minute to make it 1-0 on the road against Getafe, who finished the game with nine players after two sending-offs.

Mbappé converted an assist from Arda Güler to score his tenth goal of the current championship. Since the start of the season, the reigning top scorer has only failed to score in one of 15 games, including Champions League and international matches.

Real Madrid lead the table by two points from FC Barcelona.

