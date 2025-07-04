The Swedes celebrate the redeeming 1:0 Keystone

Sweden, one of the favorites, start the European Championships with a narrow victory. In the Scandinavian duel, the Swedes beat Denmark 1:0.

Filippa Angeldal redeemed Sweden in Geneva. The Real Madrid player's goal ten minutes after the break was the result of an ideal one-two with Kosovar Asllani. In her 200th international match, she played a decisive role in her team's successful start to the European Championship.

The Swedish victory was well deserved. Before and after the 1:0, the 1984 European champions had further good chances to score. Among others, Angeldal failed to beat Danish keeper Maja Östergaard with a free kick. Denmark, who lost 6-1 to Sweden in their penultimate European Championship qualifier, had their best attacking move in the closing stages when Pernille Harder hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Later in the evening, Germany will face Poland in the second match of Group C.

Telegram:

Denmark - Sweden 0:1 (0:0)

Geneva. - 17'319 spectators. - SR Batista (BRA). - Goal: Angeldal 0:1.