  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Return to the Super League International defender Omeragic joins FC Basel

SDA

16.2.2026 - 18:27

Becir Omeragic returns to Switzerland and joins FC Basel
Becir Omeragic returns to Switzerland and joins FC Basel
Keystone

FC Basel have responded to their defensive problems by signing Becir Omeragic. The international defender returns to Switzerland from Montpellier with a contract valid until summer 2029.

Keystone-SDA

16.02.2026, 18:27

Omeragic came through the youth ranks at Etoile Carouge and Servette and played for FC Zurich from 2018 to 2023, with whom he won the league title in 2022 and where he became an international. The 24-year-old was relegated from the top flight with Montpellier last season, but the seven-time international was also a key player there. This season, he wore the captain's armband at the current seventh-placed team in Ligue 2.

"In Becir Omeragic, we have been able to sign a strong Swiss central defender who can help us immediately and was keen to join us despite other offers," said Head of Sport Daniel Stucki in the FC Basel press release.

Omeragic will take the place of Jonas Adjetey at FCB, who moved to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga at the beginning of February. The clubs did not disclose the transfer terms.

More from the department

Ski Freestyle. Mathilde Gremaud gives up in Big Air

Ski FreestyleMathilde Gremaud gives up in Big Air

Alpine skiing. Meillard second after first slalom run - McGrath clearly in the lead

Alpine skiingMeillard second after first slalom run - McGrath clearly in the lead

Italy. Counterfeit Olympic gadgets: Company charged in Como province

ItalyCounterfeit Olympic gadgets: Company charged in Como province