The Swiss national team has landed in the USA Keystone

The Swiss national team arrived safely in California on Tuesday to continue their preparations for the World Cup, which begins on June 11.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Murat Yakin's team landed at Los Angeles airport shortly after 4 p.m. local time. They then traveled to San Diego, where the delegation moved into their base camp.

On Wednesday morning, the national team will complete their first training session at the San Diego Jewish Academy. This will probably still be without Breel Embolo, whose departure has been delayed due to an invalid ESTA and the associated lack of entry authorization. "An empty seat, but not for long," the association wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the official announcement.

Switzerland will play a final friendly against Australia on Saturday in San Diego at 9 p.m. Swiss time before their first World Cup group game against Qatar on June 13.