In the first international match of the year, national team coach Murat Yakin is relying on two debutants in defense. Isaac Schmidt and Stefan Gartenmann will play from the start in the test match against Northern Ireland.

Their nomination came as a surprise, but now they are even in the starting eleven: Right-back Isaac Schmidt and central defender Stefan Gartenmann are part of the back four that should ensure that Switzerland remain without conceding a goal in Belfast.

Schmidt moved from St. Gallen to Leeds United in the English second division at the start of the season. However, the 25-year-old has hardly featured this season. Gartenmann, on the other hand, is a regular for Ferencvaros in the Hungarian league. The 28-year-old grew up in Denmark and has only held a Swiss passport for just under two weeks.

Together with the two newcomers, Cédric Zesiger, who has impressed with strong performances in Augsburg, and Ricardo Rodriguez form the defense. It will be the 126th international match for the left-back from Betis Sevilla

In midfield, the Swiss national team coach will rely on Denis Zakaria, Vincent Sierro and Michel Aebischer. Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas are expected to provide goalscoring threat on the flanks, while Breel Embolo, making his first appearance as captain in his 74th international match, will play as usual in the center of attack.

There are no surprises in the goalkeeper position either: Gregor Kobel is the nominal number one between the posts.

The Swiss line-up: Kobel; Schmidt, Gartenmann, Zesiger, Rodriguez; Zakaria, Sierro, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.