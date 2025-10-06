Positive energy in the national team: Breel Embolo and Co. are having fun in St. Gallen Keystone

After a perfect start to the World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland are facing a week of confirmation. National team director Pierluigi Tami is confident, but also warns against overconfidence.

Keystone-SDA SDA

If things go perfectly, Murat Yakin and Co. will be celebrating qualification for the 2026 World Cup as early as 13 October. If the national team wins both games and Kosovo take fewer than three points, they will be in first place with two rounds to go. "That would be a dream, of course," says Pierluigi Tami when asked about the possible scenario. However, the Ticino native wants to leave the dreaming to others. "It's important that we focus solely on the next tasks."

The national team will first prepare in St. Gallen before the away games against Sweden (October 10) and Slovenia (October 13). A tough battle is expected on Friday in particular. The Scandinavians, who have plenty of attacking power with the Premier League trio of Viktor Gyökeres, Anthony Elanga and Alexander Isak, will be looking to make amends for their disappointing games against Slovenia (2:2) and Kosovo (0:2).

Relaxed mood at the meeting

That is why Tami says that the good start with six points and 7:0 goals must be forgotten to a certain extent. They should take their self-confidence with them, but not so much that it turns into arrogance. However, the national team director has little fear of that. "I sensed an enormously positive energy at lunch today. You can tell that the players are happy to join the national team and are having a lot of fun here. That's worth a lot."

Because the chemistry is right, coach Yakin, who has used the same starting line-up twice in the first few games, is unlikely to make any changes. All of his regular players are available. Although three midfielders - Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer and Simon Sohm - are out injured, there are strong alternatives in Vincent Sierro, Djibril Sow and Johan Manzambi.

Hajdari only a side issue

Due to the current wide squad, changes to the squad are manageable. After Leon Avdullahu, Albian Hajdari has also decided to play for the Kosovan national team in future. A month earlier, Tami had said that he was not worried about Hajdari and would seek talks with him as soon as possible. If Switzerland had not made such a convincing start to the qualifying campaign, this would have been more of a talking point. But this way, Tami could simply point out that they wanted to focus on the players who were fully committed to the team.

The good start is currently overshadowing everything. At the same time, the national team also knows that the calm in professional football is fleeting. The players will be all the more keen to make the most of the current high and take the next steps towards the 2026 World Cup.