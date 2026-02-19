Rafel Navarro names his first squad of the new year Keystone

Rafel Navarro has named his first squad of the new year. For the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Spaniard is relying on familiar forces.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is an important squad that Rafel Navarro has nominated for the team meeting at the beginning of March. The start of the World Cup qualifiers is imminent. Switzerland will face Northern Ireland in Lausanne on March 3 and Malta away from home on March 7.

"We need victories"

Navarro, who has been the team's coach since last November, has clear expectations for the upcoming games. The new playing philosophy that the team learned last year is to be improved. "The aim is to win both games," he said at the press conference to announce the squad, "we need these wins if we want to go to the World Cup."

Accordingly, the Spaniard did not dare to experiment with his squad, instead relying on the regulars from previous campaigns. However, he will have to cope with one absence: Following an injury, Smilla Vallotto is not training with Wolfsburg, but individually. She is not yet ready for the team move in March.

Meanwhile, Seraina Piubel will once again have the chance to show herself in the national team kit. The midfielder, who was ruled out of the European Championship pre-camp, has not featured since last summer. "She doesn't play much at West Ham, but whenever she comes in, she brings energy. And she can play in different positions," said Navarro, explaining his decision. He also wanted to see her train live.

Will there be a new number 1?

The goalkeeper position is likely to be exciting once again. Irina Fuchs, Elvira Herzog and Livia Peng are fighting for the number 1 spot, but Navarro is not yet revealing who will be the regular goalie. "I think I know who it will be, even if the camp will be important again. I won't tell you today," said the coach.

In addition to the squad, Navarro also announced a change to the staff. Ignacio Villamia Mora joins the team on a mandate basis as assistant and match analyst - he was head of the analysis department at FC Barcelona Women.