Rafel Navarro flanked by Peter Knäbel, President and Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA Keystone

One day after Pia Sundhage's departure, the Swiss Football Association presents her successor. Spaniard Rafel Navarro has signed a contract as women's national team coach until 2029.

The 39-year-old Navarro has spent the last six years as assistant coach at FC Barcelona Femeni, the best club team in Europe in recent years, which has won three of the last five Champions League titles. The Catalans also won six league titles and five cup victories during Navarro's tenure.

"In Rafel Navarro, we are gaining a coach with extensive international experience and a clear understanding of modern game development and innovation. With the results of his previous activities and in the discussions we have held, Rafel has made it clear to us that he will provide Swiss football with new, formative and sustainable content in the coming years," said association president Peter Knäbel in the press release.

"I am delighted that the SFA has placed its trust in me and look forward to the task of helping to shape the development of Swiss women's football. Switzerland has great potential. My goal is to develop this potential step by step together with the players and staff members," said Navarro, who also has experience in talent development and coaching development. According to the SFA, he attaches great importance to a clear idea of the game across all age groups.

Together with Johan Djourou, the newly appointed technical director of all national teams, Navarro will strengthen the sporting line from the youth to the senior national team and establish a playing philosophy based on technique, creativity and collective playing intelligence.

It is not yet known who will support Navarro on the technical staff of the women's national team. The next meeting will take place on November 24. The World Cup qualifiers begin next March.