Johan Manzambi makes his first appearance in a competitive match for the Swiss national team against Kosovo

Compared to the last match, coach Murat Yakin makes two changes to the starting line-up against Kosovo: Djibril Sow and Johan Manzambi start in place of Dan Ndoye and Fabian Rieder.

This will be Manzambi's first competitive match from the start. The player from Bundesliga club Freiburg earned his nomination with strong performances as a substitute. While the 20-year-old is likely to be deployed on the wing, Sow will probably play in the center. Ruben Vargas completes the trio behind striker Breel Embolo.

In defense, Yakin will rely on the tried and tested personnel for the last game of the World Cup qualifiers. As usual, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez will form the back four in front of Gregor Kobel. In defensive midfield, Michel Aebischer will once again line up alongside captain Granit Xhaka.

It is noticeable that Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu are not on the match sheet for Kosovo. Coach Franco Foda has given the two Hoffenheim internationals a rest as they would be suspended for the first play-off game if they pick up another yellow card. Instead, Fisnik Asllani is the third Hoffenheim player in the starting line-up. Together with Vedat Muriqi, he forms the forward line.

The match in Pristina will kick off at 8.45 pm. Switzerland can even afford to lose by up to five goals to secure top spot in the group and thus direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Switzerland's line-up: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka; Manzambi, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

Kosovo: Muric; Dellova, Amir Rrahmani, Aliti; Vojvoda, Rexhbecaj, Hodza, Gallapeni; Muslija; Muriqi, Asllani.