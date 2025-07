Francesco Ruberto joins FC Sion on a three-year deal Keystone

FC Sion are bringing in reinforcements in the goalkeeper position. The Valais club has signed 32-year-old Francesco Ruberto on a three-year contract.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ruberto, a Swiss with Italian roots, last played for FC Vizela in Portugal's second-highest league.

In Switzerland, he has played for FC Thun and FC Schaffhausen, among others.