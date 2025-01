Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola gets reinforcement from Lens Keystone

Manuel Akanji has a new team-mate and internal rival at Manchester City.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The English champions have signed Uzbek central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from French first division side Lens.

According to reports, Manchester City will pay up to 50 million euros for the 20-year-old, including possible bonuses. Lens brought the speedy defensive player to Ligue 1 from Belarus for 100,000 euros a year and a half ago.