England Newcastle pay a good 90 million euros for German striker

30.8.2025 - 12:26

Nick Woltemade moves to the Premier League with Newcastle United
Nick Woltemade moves to the Premier League with Newcastle United
German international Nick Woltemade is moving from Stuttgart to Newcastle United. The Premier League club will pay a transfer fee of over 90 million euros for the 23-year-old striker.

This makes Woltemade, who was also courted by Bayern Munich for a long time, the most expensive sale in the club's history. According to a statement from the English club, the attacker has signed a long-term contract. No details were given, but it will reportedly run until 2031.

Woltemade had attracted the interest of many top clubs thanks to his furious last season, in which he rose to become a senior international and a star for Germany's U21 team in the European Championship final.

