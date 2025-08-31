Alexander Zverev is already eliminated from the US Open in round 3 Keystone

Alexander Zverev experiences the next disappointment in New York: The German fails in the 3rd round against Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Keystone-SDA SDA

NET ROLLER TURNS THE TIDE. After Alexander Zverev had always reached at least the quarter-finals in his last four appearances and was only two points away from the title in 2020, he has now failed in the 3rd round. The 28-year-old lost to Félix Auger-Aliassime in 3:48 hours and four sets. The German had won the first set and was also close to success in the second round. Zverev was unable to capitalize on a set point in the tie-break. A net roller that bounced over the racket of the advancing Zverev helped Auger-Aliassime to equalize the set. This tipped the match in favor of the Canadian, who will now face Russia's Andrey Rublev.

PAUL FAILS AGAINST GSTAAD WINNER. In the men's tournament, Taylor Fritz is the Americans' last hope for a home win. After Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul also failed in the 3rd round. The world number 14 had to admit defeat to Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan after five hard-fought sets. The latter is clearly on a high: of his last 17 matches, he only lost the first round match in Wimbledon and won the tournaments in Halle, Gstaad and Kitzbühel. Now Bublik (ATP 24) will face world number one Jannik Sinner for the third time this year: he lost to the Italian at the French Open and won in Halle.

SWIATEK STILL ON COURSE. Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek is also on course at the US Open. Just two weeks after playing against her in Cincinnati, the Polish player once again faced the Russian Anna Kalinskaya. And as in Cincinnati, the world number two won in two sets. Swiatek made an impressive comeback from 1:5 down in the first set, fending off four set points and ultimately winning in a tie-break. The next Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 12), awaits in the round of 16.