Relegated Yverdon suffered another setback in the 7th round of the Challenge League in their fight for immediate promotion.

The Vaud side lost 2-1 at previously winless Etoile Carouge despite taking a 1-0 lead and lost for the second time in the current championship. Ricardo Alves scored the winner for the hosts in the 68th minute.

This left third-placed Yverdon on 13 points. Neuchâtel Xamax and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy have two points less. Xamax defeated Wil 3-1 at home, the home team benefiting from a yellow card against Djawal Kaiba (39'). At this point, Wil were leading 1:0. 1:1 (52') and 2:1 (68') were both scored by Shkelqim Demhasaj.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy also scored the 2:1 winner at Stade Nyonnais in overtime. Warren Caddy was responsible for this in the 69th minute. The Vaud side had also been trailing.