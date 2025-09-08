Defender Nico Elvedi scored the important 1:0 with his head Keystone

The Swiss national team also wins its second home game of the World Cup qualifiers without any problems. Murat Yakin's team beat Slovenia 3:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two games, six points and a goal difference of 7:0: the Swiss could hardly have imagined a better result from their two games in September. After a third of the World Cup qualifiers, it can be said that Switzerland is on course. The team underlined their role as favorites in Group B with two performances in which they were confident, dominant and efficient.

Three days after their convincing performance against Kosovo (4:0), the Swiss almost put in a copy-and-paste performance. The difference: this time it was "only" enough for a 3-0 win in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. For the third time in a row, all the goals were scored in the first half.

Elvedi, Ndoye and Embolo again

The first goal in particular probably took many Swiss fans back to the game against Kosovo. Once again, Ruben Vargas kicked a corner from the left and once again it found the head of a central defender in the middle. After Manuel Akanji on Friday, it was now Nico Elvedi who opened the scoring. It was his third goal for the national team. The 28-year-old scored his first seven years ago in the Nations League and his second last year in a test match.

And then, of course, Breel Embolo was on hand again. The striker also scored with his head, again from a corner kick, this time from the other side and from Fabian Rieder. With his latest goal, Embolo achieved a feat that nobody in the national team had managed for 20 years: like record goalscorer Alex Frei at the time, he scored in five games in a row.

After scoring in the 18th and 33rd minutes, Dan Ndoye completed the showpiece in the 38th minute. The winger finished from close range after Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler had skilfully played their way through the Slovenian defense. The 12,757 fans in Basel were thrilled and sent the players off into the break with loud applause.

Now two away games

And as if the parallels were not enough, the second half was practically the same as against Kosovo. Faced with a comfortable lead, the Swiss players shifted down a gear. Nevertheless, they still had a few chances, with Embolo missing the fourth goal of the game in the 61st minute.

Meanwhile, the surprisingly tame Slovenians only occasionally appeared near the Swiss penalty area. Even superstar Benjamin Sesko could do nothing. Gregor Kobel, who had always conceded at least one goal in his first twelve games in the national team, was kept out for the third time in a row.

After the perfect start in front of their home crowd, the Swiss national team now have two away games on the agenda in October. They will face Sweden in Stockholm on Friday, October 10 and Slovenia three days later in Ljubljana. The tasks will be tougher, but the Swiss can travel with a broad chest.

Telegram

Switzerland - Slovenia 3:0 (3:0)

Basel. - 12'757 spectators. - Referee Letexier (FRA). - Goals: 18th Elvedi 1:0. 33rd Embolo 2:0. 38th Ndoye 3:0.

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer (62. Schmidt), Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas (62. Manzambi), Rieder (62. Aebischer), Ndoye (90. Sohm); Embolo (78. Zakaria).

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik (86. Brekalo), Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic (61. Sturm), Cerin, Elsnik (61. Svetlin), Lovric (21. Petrovic); Vipotnik (86. Seslar), Sesko.

Remarks: Cautions: 66. Karnicnik, 70. Petrovic.