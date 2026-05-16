Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring in the FA Cup final against Chelsea Keystone

Manchester City win the FA Cup for the second time on their fourth consecutive appearance in the final. Coach Pep Guardiola's team beat Chelsea 1:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the game in artistic fashion: After a pass from Erling Haaland, the 26-year-old Ghanaian steered the ball into the goal with a heel. This was the club's eighth FA Cup title in total.

It is City's second title of the season, having previously won the League Cup with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. The treble is also still possible: in the league, Manchester City are just two points behind Arsenal with two rounds to go.

While Chelsea missed out on the chance to end a disastrous season on a positive note, City gained revenge for the final defeats of the previous two years. In 2024, Manchester City lost to city rivals Manchester United, and the following year they surprisingly lost to Crystal Palace.