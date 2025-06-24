Wants to force his way into the Santos FC World Cup squad: Brazil's veteran star Neymar Keystone

Brazil's veteran star Neymar has extended his contract with FC Santos until the end of this year. The 33-year-old is hoping to force his way back into the Seleção.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Neymar returned to his youth club in south-east Brazil on a free transfer at the end of January. Since then, the star striker, who has been frequently injured of late, has played 14 games, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

His ultimate goal is to be called up to Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar played his 129th and so far last international match for the record world champions in October 2023.