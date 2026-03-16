Brazil national coach Carlo Ancelotti does not seem to be counting on Neymar for the World Cup Keystone

Neymar's participation in the next World Cup is becoming increasingly unlikely.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Brazil's 34-year-old record goalscorer has once again been left out of national team coach Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

On Monday, Ancelotti called up the players for the final international matches at the end of the month before announcing the squad for this summer's World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Tests against France and Croatia are scheduled in the USA on March 26 and 31.

The last of Neymar's 128 appearances in the record world champion's jersey was two and a half years ago. In October 2023, the 34-year-old suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee during the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. Since then, the super technician with 79 international goals has never regained his old form.

Ancelotti has plenty of choice in attack, even without Neymar and Rodrygo, who will miss this summer's tournament through injury. For the upcoming test matches, the Italian has selected Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), former Sion striker Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) and debutant Igor Thiago (FC Brentford), among others.