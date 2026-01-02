Niclas Füllkrug will primarily provide information in Italy in future Keystone

German international Niclas Füllkrug is moving from West Ham to AC Milan in the Italian Serie A. According to the league, the move is a done deal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 32-year-old's name appeared on the top division's transfer page, as reported by the German news agency dpa. The note: Temporary. The two clubs agreed on a loan deal for six months.

Füllkrug moved from Borussia Dortmund to London after Euro 2024 for just under 30 million euros. Injury problems and two coaching changes at West Ham prevented his breakthrough in the Premier League.