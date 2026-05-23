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Soccer Nils Reichmuth called up for Chile's national team

SDA

23.5.2026 - 13:45

Nils Reichmuth has forced his way onto the Chilean national team with his performances for FC Thun
Nils Reichmuth has forced his way onto the Chilean national team with his performances for FC Thun
Keystone

Nils Reichmuth is about to make his debut for Chile's national team. The 24-year-old FC Thun midfielder has been called up by national team coach Nicolas Cordova for the forthcoming international friendly.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2026, 13:45

23.05.2026, 13:59

Chile is the home country of Reichmuth's mother. The former FC Zurich junior and Swiss U international was a regular in FC Thun's championship-winning season. In 32 league games, he scored four goals and provided three assists.

Chile will play international matches against World Cup participants Portugal and DR Congo on June 6 and 9. The South Americans themselves clearly missed out on qualifying for the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, finishing tenth and last in CONMEBOL qualifying.

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