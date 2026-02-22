Rilind Nivokazi scored a hat-trick after a long dry spell Keystone

Young Boys were unable to repeat last week's resounding victory against Winterthur. They lost 3-1 in Sion, with Rilind Nivokazi scoring all the goals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

YB have not managed to win twice in a row for over three months. As a result, all Bernese attempts to finally get going this season are nipped in the bud. The 6:1 win against Winterthur was not least thanks to weak resistance, as must be noted in retrospect.

In Sion, the opponents were aggressive and skillful from the very first minute. Nivokazi, who had been waiting for his ninth goal of the season since December 7, gave his side a 2:0 lead at the break (15th and 42nd) before securing victory with a 3:1 in the final quarter of an hour. The Valais team deserved their success. There were chances to score more goals, but two goals were disallowed by the VAR due to a foul (6th) and an offside (60th).

YB were slightly stronger after the break than in the completely inadequate first half. However, apart from the final goal scored by substitute Joël Monteiro, nothing tangible emerged. In the table, the defeat and the seventh winless away game in a row means that sixth-placed YB are now four points behind Sion.

Telegram:

Sion - Young Boys 3:1 (2:0)

10,000 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 15. Nivokazi (Chouaref) 1:0. 42. Nivokazi 2:0. 52. Monteiro 2:1. 77. Nivokazi 3:1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Baltazar Costa, Kabacalman; Chipperfield (69. Lukembila), Berdayes (69. Surdez), Chouaref (85. Llukes); Nivokazi (85. Kololli).

Young Boys: Keller; Valery (46. Janko), Wüthrich, Benito, Bukinac; Gigovic (68. Lauper), Fernandes; Virginius (46. Monteiro), Sanches (76. Males), Fassnacht; Essende (68. Bedia).

Remarks: 42nd Keller saves penalty from Chipperfield. Cautions: 21 Essende, 41 Valery, 66 Kabacalman.