Football Nkunku from Chelsea to Milan

SDA

30.8.2025 - 12:08

Christopher Nkunku will be team-mates with Swiss players Ardon Jashari and Zachary Athekame at AC Milan. The French striker is moving from Chelsea to Lombardy after two and a half years.

Keystone-SDA

30.08.2025, 12:08

Nkunku has signed a five-year contract with the Milanese club. The transfer fee is said to be 40 million euros. Nkunku scored 18 goals in 62 appearances for the club world champions and won the Conference League with the team. Prior to his move to England, the 27-year-old played for RB Leipzig for three and a half seasons.

