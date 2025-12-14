Basel's Flavius Daniliuc throws up his hands after yet another FCB attack failed to find the target Keystone

Basel experienced another disappointment in the Super League. It was only enough for a goalless draw at home against Lausanne, even though the Vaud side played the last half hour outnumbered.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coach Ludovic Magnin was without Xherdan Shaqiri for a good hour. His top scorer only came into the game after Lausanne-Sport were outnumbered following the sending off of Beyatt Lekoueiry. Shaqiri, who surprisingly left the captain's armband to Dominik Schmid after his substitution, did not change much in Basel's attacking production.

Schmid, the great asset on the side of FCB, who rarely played with any urgency, had the best chance of the game in the 76th minute when he narrowly failed to score with a shot from an acute angle. The Swiss champions tried hard, had a large share of the play and played a powerplay when they were outnumbered. But when it came to getting the supposed final pass to his team-mate, almost everyone failed, even Shaqiri, who had set up the goal in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in midweek.

Basel's record in recent weeks does not speak for the team, even if captain Schmid did not want to reproach his team-mates for their commitment and willingness to run after the goalless draw. In the league, only two out of eight games have been won in the last two months and only six goals have been scored. Efficiency has often been inadequate of late, but on Sunday against Lausanne-Sport, FCB often failed to score on the edge of the opponent's penalty area.

Telegram:

Basel - Lausanne-Sport 0:0

23'562 spectators. - SR Gianforte.

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Metinho, Bacanin (46. Koindredi); Traoré (46. Otele), Leroy (63. Shaqiri), Salah (74. Soticek); Ajeti (82. Broschinski).

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Abdallah (63. Butler-Oyedeji), Mouanga, Sow, Fofana; Sigua (92. Ajdini), Roche, Beloko (46. Soppy); Okoh (46. Lekoueiry); Bair, Diakite (74. Mollet).

Remarks: 59th red card against Lekoueiry (rough foul). 95th yellow card to Soppy. Cautions: 26 for Roche, 28 for Abdallah, 53 for Tsunemoto, 65 for Adjetey, 84 for Soppy.