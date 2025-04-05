  1. Residential Customers
Winterthur - FCZ 0:0 No goals between Winterthur and FCZ

SDA

5.4.2025 - 20:02

"You should play with brains": Winterthur coach Uli Forte in the match against FCZ
Keystone

FC Winterthur pick up another point in the Super League relegation battle. The derby against FC Zurich ends goalless.

Keystone-SDA

05.04.2025, 20:02

05.04.2025, 20:18

Three days after the late goals in the 2-1 win in Sion, the 0-0 draw at home to FC Zurich was the logical outcome. Although Winterthur were initially more lively and aggressive, chances were few and far between for both sides. It was not until the final half hour that both teams had their first shots on goal and FCZ came closest to scoring the winner.

Nishan Burkart's aim was too imprecise in Winterthur's forward movement and he shot at Yanick Brecher. In FCZ's most dangerous scene, Stefanos Kapinos saved Steven Zuber's follow-up shot from a good position. Of the 26 shots in total, only one was on target.

"We're happy to take the point," said Winterthur's Matteo Di Giusto. For the time being at least, three points separate the bottom club from Grasshoppers and the barrage place. The Hoppers will host Lucerne on Sunday.

FC Zurich, who were without Junior Ligue for the second time in a row for disciplinary reasons, are now just three points ahead of Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud side secured a 2-0 victory at home against Sion in stoppage time. St. Gallen could move to within four points on Sunday in the third-to-last game before the division is split into two, but will need a home win against Servette to do so.

Telegram:

Winterthur - Zurich 0:0

8700 spectators. - SR Dudic.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler, Arnold, Lüthi, Schättin (61. Diaby); Jankewitz, Zuffi (85. Frei); Ulrich, Di Giusto (76. Cueni), Burkart (76. Lukembila); Gomis (85. Buess).

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Denoon (21. Vujevic), Gomez, Mendy; Krasniqi (82. Conceição), Tsawa (46. Fiorini); Ballet (56. Markelo), Zuber, Chouiar; Nvendo (46. Reichmuth).

Remarks: Zurich without Junior Ligue (disciplinary reasons). Cautions: 24 Tsawa, 49 Ulrich, 75 Jankewitz.

