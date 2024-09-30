Renault will no longer build its own Formula 1 engines from 2026. This was announced by the French manufacturer. The move has been speculated for some time.

SDA

The French Formula 1 team Alpine, which belongs to the Renault Group, will need a new engine partner in the foreseeable future. This could now also pave the way for Mercedes. The German car manufacturer is said to be in talks about a collaboration from 2026.

A far-reaching reform will then come into force, including an increase in the proportion of electric power to 50 percent and the introduction of 100 percent sustainable fuel.

Alpine also announced that the engine factory in Viry-Châtillon is to be converted into an engineering center. The workforce there had already gone on strike over the plans. Alpine's chassis will continue to be manufactured in Enstone, England.

Renault entered Formula 1 as an engine manufacturer in 1977 and has since won twelve world championship titles.

