After the cup defeat at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, GC suffered another setback in the championship Keystone

In the first round following the division of the Super League, there are no shifts in the table in the Relegation Group. Grasshoppers were defeated 1-2 by Luzern, while FCZ lost 3-0 at Lausanne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For a long time, it looked as if GC would be able to close the gap on their city rivals. The home team led 1-0 after the first half thanks to Imourane Hassane's debut goal, but joker Kevin Spadanuda (57/82) turned the game around for Luzern and ensured that the record champions' gap to Zurich remained seven points. GC's lead over bottom club Winterthur remains at eight points.

FCZ put in a desolate performance in their first game under the leadership of Carlos Bernegger, especially in the first half, and lost 3-0 at Lausanne. The final score was already clear at the break after goals from Morgan Poaty, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Jamie Roche.

Results and standings:

Relegation Group: Saturday: Grasshoppers - Luzern 1:2 (1:0). Lausanne-Sport - Zurich 3:0 (3:0). - Sunday: Servette - Winterthur 16.30.

1. Lucerne 34/43 (66:62). 2. Lausanne-Sport 34/42 (50:54). 3. Servette 33/40 (57:57). 4. Zurich 34/34 (45:66). 5. Grasshoppers 34/27 (41:67). 6. Winterthur 33/19 (35:86).