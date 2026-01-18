Kastriot Imeri made it 2:0 for FC Thun in the 9th minute Keystone

Winter champions Thun picked up in the new year where they left off last year. With an offensive firework display, they beat a Zurich club, this time Grasshoppers, 3:1 away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Winterthur (4:1) and FCZ (4:2) shortly before the Christmas break, the third Super League club from the canton of Zurich was also defeated by the leaders and promoted team. The Grasshoppers were well served by conceding three goals. Thun could have led by four goals at the break, but a lack of efficiency after taking an early 2-0 lead meant that GC had to concede just one goal shortly after the break. The fact that it was an own goal by Thun keeper Niklas Steffen that briefly raised GC's hopes was fitting for the game.

Thun could only have tripped themselves up. Mauro Lustrinelli's team led 2:0 after just nine minutes thanks to goals from Elmin Rastoder and Kastriot Imeri, and Fabio Fehr responded to Zurich's equalizer in the 69th minute with a 3:1. Rastoder's preparatory work was more beautiful than the goal itself, as he played a wonderful trick to beat Dirk Abels. Shortly afterwards, the Thun player scored what was supposed to be 4:1, but was disallowed due to an offside. In the end, the visitors had three offside goals and a shot on the crossbar to lament, but still had no reason to complain. After ten away games since their promotion, they now have a fantastic eight wins.

Grasshoppers, on the other hand, have conceded four defeats in a row at home for the first time in almost four years and were also sent off on Sunday evening in addition to the Thun lesson. Ismajl Beka, who arrived from Lucerne, was shown the red card for a rough foul in the 90th minute on his debut with the record champions.

Telegram:

Grasshoppers - Thun 1:3 (0:2)

4093 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 5th Rastoder (Steffen) 0:1. 9th Imeri (Rastoder) 0:2. 50th Steffen (own goal) 1:2. 69th Fehr (Rastoder) 1:3.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Diaby, Beka; Stroscio (60. Diarrassouba), Zvonarek, Mantini (60. Meyer), Ullmann (79. Krasniqi); Clemente, Plange (33. Tsimba), Jensen.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Bamert, Bürki, Heule (85. Montolio); Bertone, Käit (84. Rupp); Matoshi (76. Meichtry), Imeri (58. Roth), Rastoder; Labeau (85. Gutbub).

Remarks: 90th red card against Beka (rough foul). Cautions: 8th Ullmann, 55th Tsimba, 66th Matoshi, 80th Käit.