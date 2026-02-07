Coach Mario Frick's Luzern showed a reaction after their poor performance in the Cup in Lausanne, but it was not enough to secure victory Keystone

Sion and Lucerne failed to score a few days after their Cup disappointment. The Central Swiss side were closer to victory.

From a statistical point of view, the draw was inevitable. It was the fourth in a row for Sion and the third in a row for Lucerne. While the Valais side could rather speak of a point gained, it was an annoying draw for FC Luzern. The visitors should have made more of their superiority, at least in the first half. There was no lack of opportunities. Matteo Di Giusto had the best one in the 8th minute. His shot bounced off the crossbar.

The one point is not enough for Luzern, who, like Sion, failed to reach the Cup quarter-finals as favorites this week. They remain ten points behind FC Sion, who in seventh place would currently be guaranteed a place in the championship round.

Telegram:

Sion - Luzern 0:0

8350 spectators. - SR Blanco.

Sion: Racioppi; Hefti, Hajrizi, Kronig, Marquinhos Cipriano; Chipperfield (68. Kololli), Kabacalman (68. Diack), Baltazar Costa; Berdayes (68. Lukembila), Nivokazi (82. Boteli), Chouaref (92. Llukes).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes; Lucas Ferreira, Owusu, Abe (89. Winkler), Di Giusto (89. Karweina); von Moos (70. Kabwit), Villiger (82. Grbic).

Remarks: Cautions: 18th Freimann, 35th Villiger, 50th Dorn, 77th Hefti, 79th Lucas Ferreira, 91st Marquinhos Cipriano, 91st Grbic.